Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 603,655 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 76,575 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 4.2% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $43,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 353,644 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,578,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 416,091 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $30,096,000 after purchasing an additional 23,172 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 792,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $57,310,000 after purchasing an additional 31,469 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $79.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $56.81 and a 12-month high of $80.15.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, insider Sharon J. Bracken sold 5,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $428,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,978.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 2,246 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $175,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,096,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,669 shares of company stock valued at $14,085,330. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.71.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/abbott-laboratories-abt-shares-sold-by-cookson-peirce-co-inc.html.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.