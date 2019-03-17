AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Holdings Boosted by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 27,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 164,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $81.34 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $75.77 and a 52-week high of $116.73. The company has a market capitalization of $119.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). AbbVie had a net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 439.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

AbbVie declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Standpoint Research started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised AbbVie to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.48.

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 15,797 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $1,248,436.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,374,447.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,797 shares of company stock worth $7,748,437. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

