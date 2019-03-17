Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) Trading Up 9.2%

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)’s share price was up 9.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.14 and last traded at $8.10. Approximately 657,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 399,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABEO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abeona Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $388.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 247.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 178.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 11,698 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $163,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

