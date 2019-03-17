Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 39,429 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,429 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $59.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $20.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

Several brokerages have commented on WFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

