Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (UTHR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 10,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 134,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,192,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $117.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.06 and a twelve month high of $130.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.11.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $381.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.81 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 36.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $786,703.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at $171,725.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,527 shares of company stock worth $11,695,041. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases worldwide. The company's commercial products include Remodulin, a continuously-infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

