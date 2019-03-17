adidas (ADS) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($238.37) target price on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC set a €255.00 ($296.51) target price on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €226.22 ($263.05).

Shares of ADS stock opened at €212.40 ($246.98) on Wednesday. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

