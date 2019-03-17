Adomani Inc (ADOM) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Adomani Inc (NASDAQ:ADOM) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $2.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.03) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Adomani an industry rank of 4 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Adomani alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADOM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Adomani from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Adomani in a report on Thursday, February 21st.

NASDAQ:ADOM remained flat at $$0.36 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 269,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,886. Adomani has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.80.

Adomani Company Profile

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adomani (ADOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adomani Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adomani and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.