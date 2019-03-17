Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) & National American University Holdngs (NAUH) Head to Head Survey

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) and National American University Holdngs (NASDAQ:NAUH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.0% of Adtalem Global Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of National American University Holdngs shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Adtalem Global Education shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.6% of National American University Holdngs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adtalem Global Education and National American University Holdngs’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adtalem Global Education $1.23 billion 2.29 $33.76 million $2.78 17.57 National American University Holdngs $77.18 million 0.02 -$12.16 million N/A N/A

Adtalem Global Education has higher revenue and earnings than National American University Holdngs.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Adtalem Global Education and National American University Holdngs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adtalem Global Education 0 1 4 0 2.80 National American University Holdngs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Adtalem Global Education currently has a consensus target price of $58.60, indicating a potential upside of 19.98%. Given Adtalem Global Education’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Adtalem Global Education is more favorable than National American University Holdngs.

Risk & Volatility

Adtalem Global Education has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National American University Holdngs has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Adtalem Global Education and National American University Holdngs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adtalem Global Education 8.70% 11.41% 7.45% National American University Holdngs -30.34% -134.09% -45.35%

Summary

Adtalem Global Education beats National American University Holdngs on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc. provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. The Professional Education segment operates an Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, which provides membership services, certified anti-money laundering specialist certification, conferences, risk assessment, training, and publications; and Becker Professional Education that prepares candidates for the Certified Public Accountant, Certified Management Accountant, and U.S. Medical Licensing Examination certification examinations, as well as professional education programs and seminars in accounting and finance. This segment also offers professional education in the areas of finance, accounting, analytics, marketing, and healthcare. The Technology and Business segment operates approximately 15 institutions, which offers undergraduate and graduate programs in the areas of business, management, medical, healthcare, law, and engineering; and provides legal bar exam review courses. The company was formerly known as DeVry Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Adtalem Global Education Inc. in May 2017. Adtalem Global Education Inc. was founded in 1931 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

National American University Holdngs Company Profile

National American University Holdings, Inc. owns and operates National American University (NAU) that provides professional and technical postsecondary education primarily for working adults and other non-traditional students in the United States. It operates in two segments, NAU and Other. The company offers diploma, associate, baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in business-related disciplines, such as accounting, management, business administration, and information technology; healthcare-related disciplines, including occupational therapy, medical assisting, nursing, surgical technology, and healthcare information and management; legal-related disciplines comprising paralegal, criminal justice, and professional legal studies; and higher education. It also provides courseware development, technical support, and online class hosting services to various colleges, technical schools, and training institutions in the United States and Canada. As of July 31, 2018, the company operated through 33 educational sites in Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and Texas; and distance learning service centers and administration offices in Rapid City, South Dakota, as well as through the Internet. In addition, it engages in the real estate business, which rents apartment units; and develops and sells condominium units in the Fairway Hills Planned Residential Development area of Rapid City, South Dakota. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

