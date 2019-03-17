Advanced Disposal Services Inc (ADSW) Stake Lessened by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) by 82.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,758 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Advanced Disposal Services were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services in the third quarter worth $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 1,329.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSW opened at $26.91 on Friday. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Advanced Disposal Services had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $394.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Advanced Disposal Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADSW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price target on shares of Advanced Disposal Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Advanced Disposal Services in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

Advanced Disposal Services Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. It is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. The company also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

