Advanced Internet Blocks Hits 1-Day Volume of $921.00 (AIB)

Advanced Internet Blocks (CURRENCY:AIB) traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Advanced Internet Blocks has a total market capitalization of $218,352.00 and $921.00 worth of Advanced Internet Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Advanced Internet Blocks coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Advanced Internet Blocks has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Advanced Internet Blocks alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.63 or 0.01526216 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00020343 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00001430 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks Coin Profile

AIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2015. Advanced Internet Blocks’ total supply is 31,412,759,014 coins and its circulating supply is 32,759,014 coins. Advanced Internet Blocks’ official website is aib.iobond.com.

Buying and Selling Advanced Internet Blocks

Advanced Internet Blocks can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Internet Blocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Internet Blocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Advanced Internet Blocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Advanced Internet Blocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Advanced Internet Blocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.