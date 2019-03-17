Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 805 Shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG)

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 5,018.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,732,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,894 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

In related news, Director David F. Smith sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $564,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 363,168 shares in the company, valued at $21,150,904.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 10,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $617,915.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,074.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFG stock opened at $60.41 on Friday. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.25.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $490.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.76 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/advisor-group-inc-acquires-805-shares-of-national-fuel-gas-co-nfg.html.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.