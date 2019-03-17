Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.13% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 423.3% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF alerts:

Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $45.40.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/advisor-group-inc-boosts-holdings-in-etfmg-alternative-harvest-etf-mj.html.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.