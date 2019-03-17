Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 6,338 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,609,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,735,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,788,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,123,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,230,000 after acquiring an additional 236,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 647.1% during the 4th quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 247,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 214,464 shares in the last quarter.

SPTS opened at $29.65 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $29.33 and a 52-week high of $29.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0566 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

