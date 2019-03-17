Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $13.90 Million Position in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $13,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 5,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,139,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $121,338,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

UTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays cut their price target on United Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $148.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.08.

NYSE:UTX opened at $125.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $100.48 and a 52-week high of $144.15.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.87 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 7.92%. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

In other United Technologies news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $104,914.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 16,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total value of $2,099,748.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,888,010.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,352 shares of company stock worth $11,974,093. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $13.90 Million Position in United Technologies Co. (UTX)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/advisors-asset-management-inc-has-13-90-million-position-in-united-technologies-co-utx.html.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.