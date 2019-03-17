Adzcoin Price Tops $0.0022 (ADZ)

Adzcoin (CURRENCY:ADZ) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. Adzcoin has a market cap of $101,963.00 and approximately $144.00 worth of Adzcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adzcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Livecoin. Over the last week, Adzcoin has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00017772 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000097 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Azart (AZART) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000087 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000790 BTC.

About Adzcoin

Adzcoin (CRYPTO:ADZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. Adzcoin’s total supply is 45,907,063 coins. Adzcoin’s official website is adzcoin.org. Adzcoin’s official Twitter account is @adzbuzz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Adzcoin is forum.adzbuzz.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Block reward halving every 12 monthsDifficulty re-targeting using the multipool-resistant DigiShield “

Adzcoin Coin Trading

Adzcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adzcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adzcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adzcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

