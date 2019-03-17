AEGON (AEG) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AEGON were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AEGON by 64.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 45,879 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AEGON by 16.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,174,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 164,603 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AEGON in the third quarter worth $108,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AEGON in the third quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of AEGON by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 107,339,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,608 shares during the period. 6.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AEGON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. ABN Amro raised shares of AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Bank of America raised shares of AEGON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of AEGON from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $5.30 on Friday. AEGON has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.1691 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 38.28%. AEGON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

About AEGON

Aegon N.V. provides life insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It offers life and protection products, such as traditional and universal life insurance products, as well as employer, endowment, term, and whole life insurance products; and supplemental health, accidental death and dismemberment insurance, critical illness, cancer treatment, credit/disability, income protection, travel, and long-term care insurance products.

