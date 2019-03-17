Aircastle (AYR) & Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (FTAI) Financial Comparison

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) and Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Aircastle and Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aircastle 27.77% 12.57% 3.30% Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs 1.55% 0.88% 0.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.4% of Aircastle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Aircastle shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Aircastle pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Aircastle pays out 37.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs pays out 1,200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Aircastle has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Aircastle and Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aircastle 1 3 1 0 2.00 Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aircastle presently has a consensus price target of $22.40, indicating a potential upside of 11.28%. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.95%. Given Aircastle’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aircastle is more favorable than Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aircastle and Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aircastle $890.35 million 1.70 $247.91 million $3.17 6.35 Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs $379.88 million 3.84 $5.88 million $0.11 157.09

Aircastle has higher revenue and earnings than Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs. Aircastle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Aircastle has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aircastle beats Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aircastle

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment leases aircraft and aircraft engines. As of December 31, 2017, this segment owned and managed 158 aviation assets, including 48 aircraft and 110 commercial jet engines. The Offshore Energy segment owns and leases vessels and equipment that support offshore oil and gas drilling and production activities, including an anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel, a construction support vessel, and a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) support vessel. The Shipping Containers segment engages in the leasing of shipping containers on operating and finance lease basis, which comprise interests in approximately 76,000 maritime shipping containers and related equipment. The Jefferson Terminal segment develops a multi-modal crude oil and refined products handling terminal at the Port of Beaumont, Texas; and owns other assets involved in the transportation and processing of crude oil and related products. The Railroad segment owns a short line railroad that operates from Montreal to the east coast of Maine primarily for the transportation of pulp and paper, construction products, and chemicals. The Ports and Terminals segment operates Repauno, a 1,630 acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River; and Long Ridge, which is a 1,660 acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River. The company serves operators of transportation and infrastructure networks, including airlines, offshore energy service providers, and shipping lines. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

