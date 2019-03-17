Airgain Inc (AIRG) Director Sells $19,664.32 in Stock

Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) Director Arthur M. Toscanini sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $19,664.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AIRG stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.72. The stock had a trading volume of 171,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,767. Airgain Inc has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.11 and a beta of 1.68.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $16.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Airgain Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 17,238 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 3rd quarter worth $879,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 28,427 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 613,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after buying an additional 46,375 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 407,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 113,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.24% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

