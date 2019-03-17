Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

ALDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $30.00 price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.40.

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $8.36 on Thursday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The company has a market cap of $219.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 297.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 191,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 143,124 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,301,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $4,307,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,195,000. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

