Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Shares Bought by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,452,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Align Technology by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,334,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $279,521,000 after purchasing an additional 244,095 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Align Technology by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 310,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,090,000 after purchasing an additional 164,485 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 564,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,903,000 after purchasing an additional 130,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock opened at $252.33 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.93 and a 1 year high of $398.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.12.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $534.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.03 million. Research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,250 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.58, for a total value of $318,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,121.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 20,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.31, for a total transaction of $5,166,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,586,633. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. OTR Global cut shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $277.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.59.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

