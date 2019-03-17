Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) Position Boosted by Lakewood Capital Management LP

Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,864,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,829,956 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial comprises about 8.1% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.63% of Ally Financial worth $246,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 2,129.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,394,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,941 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLY stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.36%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 97,311 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,628,370.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,085,688.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Steib acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $52,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,027 shares in the company, valued at $768,344.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Sandler O’Neill raised Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

