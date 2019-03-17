Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 440.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in Alphabet by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 999 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 22,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 45,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,272,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,505,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,327.66.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,184.46 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $970.11 and a 12 month high of $1,273.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $823.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.86 by $1.91. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 47.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 38 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,041.50, for a total value of $10,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,437 shares of company stock valued at $38,346,021. Company insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

