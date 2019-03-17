Alta Mesa Resources (AMR) Trading Down 5.7%

Alta Mesa Resources Inc (NASDAQ:AMR)’s share price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 8,324 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,815,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Imperial Capital set a $6.00 target price on shares of Alta Mesa Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Alta Mesa Resources to $6.50 in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alta Mesa Resources by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 198,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 16,081 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Alta Mesa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Alta Mesa Resources by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 221,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 20,835 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Alta Mesa Resources by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Alta Mesa Resources by 1,359.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Alta Mesa Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. It also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma.

