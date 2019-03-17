Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

AIMC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.25.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.87. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $47.85.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $469.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.57 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets mechanical power transmission components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes; and Gearing. It offers coupling products under the Ameridrives, Bibby, Lamiflex, TB Wood's, Huco Dynatork, Guardian, and Stromag brands for food processing, oil and gas, power generation, material handling, medical, metals, mining, and mobile off-highway markets; and heavy duty clutches and brakes under the Wichita Clutch, Twiflex, Industrial Clutch, Svendborg Brakes, and Stromag brands for use in metal forming, oil and gas drilling platforms, mining, material handling, marine, and wind turbine applications.

Featured Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.