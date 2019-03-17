Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Holdings Raised by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.1% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 192.3% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 76 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 130.0% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,602.00, for a total transaction of $2,202,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,593,322. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,614.65, for a total transaction of $2,656,099.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,146,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $8,180,428 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 1st. Citigroup restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,118.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,712.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $841.12 billion, a PE ratio of 85.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,307.00 and a twelve month high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $72.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 27.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.72 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/amazon-com-inc-amzn-holdings-raised-by-cornerstone-advisors-inc.html.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.