Amdocs (DOX) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

DOX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Amdocs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Amdocs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.03.

DOX stock opened at $54.73 on Thursday. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $71.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Amdocs had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Amdocs by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Amdocs by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Amdocs by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

