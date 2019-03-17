Amedisys Inc (AMED) Receives $125.55 Average PT from Brokerages

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.55.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMED. ValuEngine raised shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.64 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th.

Get Amedisys alerts:

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $297,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,959.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David B. Pearce sold 4,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $524,443.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,611.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,691 shares of company stock worth $1,037,103 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.86. 456,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,753. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $59.08 and a fifty-two week high of $140.91.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $434.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.75 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 25.89%. Amedisys’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Further Reading: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.