American Financial Group (AFG) & SUNCORP GRP LTD/S (SNMCY) Financial Contrast

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) and SUNCORP GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares American Financial Group and SUNCORP GRP LTD/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Financial Group 7.41% 14.92% 1.22% SUNCORP GRP LTD/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for American Financial Group and SUNCORP GRP LTD/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Financial Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 SUNCORP GRP LTD/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

American Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $107.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.84%. Given American Financial Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe American Financial Group is more favorable than SUNCORP GRP LTD/S.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Financial Group and SUNCORP GRP LTD/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Financial Group $7.15 billion 1.22 $530.00 million $8.40 11.60 SUNCORP GRP LTD/S N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than SUNCORP GRP LTD/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.7% of American Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of American Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

American Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. SUNCORP GRP LTD/S does not pay a dividend. American Financial Group pays out 19.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Financial Group has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Summary

American Financial Group beats SUNCORP GRP LTD/S on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance. The company sells its property and casualty insurance products through independent insurance agents and brokers, as well as through employee agents. It also provides traditional fixed, fixed-indexed, and variable-indexed annuities to the retail, financial institutions, registered investment advisor, and education markets; and engages in the commercial real estate operations in Cincinnati, Whitefield, New Hampshire, Chesapeake Bay, Charleston, and Palm Beach. American Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

SUNCORP GRP LTD/S Company Profile

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The company offers home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, equity and cash benefit, life, trauma, total and permanent disablement, and income protection insurance products. It also provides agribusiness, property, and equipment finance; home, personal, and small business loans; savings and transaction accounts; foreign exchange, and treasury products and services; and superannuation, funds administration, and financial planning services. The company was formerly known as Suncorp-Metway Limited and changed its name to Suncorp Group Limited in December 2010. Suncorp Group Limited was founded in 1902 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

