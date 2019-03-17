American International Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,761 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $9,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 30,835 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,590 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Imperial Capital set a $199.00 target price on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Timothy L. Dove sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $644,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,154,576.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew F. Cates purchased 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.27 per share, with a total value of $98,173.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,489.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PXD opened at $135.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $119.08 and a fifty-two week high of $213.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.16. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.07%.

Pioneer Natural Resources declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas development company to reacquire up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “American International Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/american-international-group-inc-boosts-stake-in-pioneer-natural-resources-pxd.html.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.