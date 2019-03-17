American International Group Inc. Raises Position in Insperity Inc (NSP)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 239.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,019 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Insperity worth $9,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ffcm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

NSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Insperity to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Insperity from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.80.

In other news, SVP James D. Allison sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.30, for a total transaction of $82,745.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at $473,301.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,974 shares of company stock worth $15,871,882 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $123.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. Insperity Inc has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $966.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.22 million. Insperity had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 126.19%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insperity Inc will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.61%.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.

