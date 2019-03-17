American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in Emcor Group Inc (EME)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $9,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EME. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Emcor Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC grew its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 1,699.1% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Emcor Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emcor Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EME shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Emcor Group in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $73.47 on Friday. Emcor Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.29 and a fifty-two week high of $82.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical process, food process, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, and controls and filtration systems; roadway and transit lighting and fiber-optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; plumbing, processing, and piping systems; and central plant heating and cooling systems, as well as offers cranes and rigging, millwrighting, and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

