American National BankShares (AMNB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised American National BankShares from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded American National BankShares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised American National BankShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. American National BankShares presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of AMNB opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $303.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.94. American National BankShares has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $42.85.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.73 million. American National BankShares had a net margin of 27.52% and a return on equity of 10.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American National BankShares will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. American National BankShares’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

In other news, Director Dan Miller Pleasant acquired 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.87 per share, with a total value of $34,842.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,494.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hunter Gregg Strader sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $30,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 12,763 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 114,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 53,008 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 9,373 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 380.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. 38.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

