American Tower (AMT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Edward Jones

Edward Jones downgraded shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of American Tower from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Macquarie reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, February 28th. CIBC reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.63.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $188.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. American Tower has a 1 year low of $133.53 and a 1 year high of $189.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.63). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

In other American Tower news, EVP William H. Hess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $3,739,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,244,430.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gustavo Lara sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $503,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,084 shares of company stock worth $14,996,082 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 39,066 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 290,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 170,000 communications sites.

