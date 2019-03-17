Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) Position Reduced by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 9,885.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,413,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,445 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.38.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $129.05 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $159.95. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 38.65%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Colin Moore sold 24,032 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $3,211,636.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,447 shares in the company, valued at $7,543,577.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

