Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX) Shares Bought by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 38.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 1.84%. On average, analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMRX. Svb Leerink downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Leerink Swann downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

In other news, Director Peter R. Terreri sold 23,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $289,244.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Bisaro acquired 17,000 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.97 per share, with a total value of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX) Shares Bought by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/amneal-pharmaceuticals-inc-amrx-shares-bought-by-gideon-capital-advisors-inc.html.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.