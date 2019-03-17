Analysts Anticipate NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Brokerages expect that NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) will report $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.15. NGL Energy Partners reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 64.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NGL Energy Partners.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.49. NGL Energy Partners had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on NGL. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NGL Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,038,000. Requisite Energy Fund I LP acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 64,164 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 33,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 1.30. NGL Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $14.15.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

