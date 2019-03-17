Analysts Anticipate Nucor Co. (NUE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Analysts expect that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46. Nucor reported earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $7.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

NUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Nucor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.45.

In other Nucor news, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 87,719 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $5,293,841.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Nucor by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in Nucor by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Nucor by 6.9% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.53. 4,343,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,583,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.51. Nucor has a twelve month low of $49.79 and a twelve month high of $68.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

