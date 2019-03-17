Analysts Anticipate PlayAGS Inc (AGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.44 Million

Brokerages forecast that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will report sales of $74.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.44 million. PlayAGS reported sales of $64.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year sales of $338.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $330.46 million to $345.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $371.15 million, with estimates ranging from $355.24 million to $383.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PlayAGS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGS. Zacks Investment Research raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in PlayAGS by 93.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in PlayAGS by 173.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 46,366 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PlayAGS by 42.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,586 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in PlayAGS by 51.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,055,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,103,000 after purchasing an additional 359,451 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in PlayAGS by 111.5% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 74,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 39,421 shares during the period.

Shares of AGS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.62. The stock had a trading volume of 227,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,612. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. PlayAGS has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $32.80.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

