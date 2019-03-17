Analysts Anticipate Procter & Gamble Co (PG) to Announce $1.05 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) will announce $1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. Procter & Gamble posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.16 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.21.

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,802,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,904,283. The firm has a market cap of $258.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.38. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $102.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 18th were paid a $0.7172 dividend. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 17th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 68.01%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 67,407 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $6,752,159.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 3,224 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $317,789.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,270,496 shares of company stock valued at $224,931,027. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 38,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 29,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

