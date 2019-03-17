Analysts Expect Corporacion America Airports SA (CAAP) to Post $0.14 EPS

Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $13.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.14 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Corporacion America Airports an industry rank of 16 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAAP. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corporacion America Airports in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporacion America Airports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $12.00 target price on shares of Corporacion America Airports and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th.

Shares of NYSE CAAP traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.38. The stock had a trading volume of 148,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,320. Corporacion America Airports has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAAP. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new position in Corporacion America Airports during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,034,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Corporacion America Airports during the third quarter valued at about $6,426,000. Makaira Partners LLC grew its position in Corporacion America Airports by 23.2% during the third quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 1,326,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Key Square Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corporacion America Airports by 14.6% during the third quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,010,000 after buying an additional 223,435 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in Corporacion America Airports by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,028,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after buying an additional 214,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

About Corporacion America Airports

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

