Analysts Expect DISH Network Corp (DISH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) will report sales of $3.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.25 billion. DISH Network reported sales of $3.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year sales of $12.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.32 billion to $13.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $12.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). DISH Network had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. DISH Network’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DISH shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

In related news, insider James Defranco purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $625,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,378,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,463,225. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 195,000 shares of company stock worth $5,512,000 in the last ninety days. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in DISH Network by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in DISH Network by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISH remained flat at $$32.57 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2,881,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,350,241. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $41.34. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

