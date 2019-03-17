Analysts Expect NuCana PLC (NCNA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) to post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for NuCana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.28). NuCana reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NuCana.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNA opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. NuCana has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $476.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 4.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNA. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuCana by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 17,259 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of NuCana by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 39,449 shares in the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of NuCana by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 447,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 58,062 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of NuCana by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 543,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after acquiring an additional 77,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of NuCana by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 827,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after acquiring an additional 171,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer.

