Analysts Expect Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $457.34 Million

Analysts expect Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to post sales of $457.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $379.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $591.86 million. Oasis Petroleum reported sales of $421.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oasis Petroleum.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $599.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.45 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OAS. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Williams Capital set a $11.00 price objective on Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.91. 12,594,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,248,978. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Oasis Petroleum has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $14.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,953 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,389 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

