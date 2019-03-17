Analysts Set Commerzbank AG (CBK) PT at $9.01

Shares of Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €9.01 ($10.48).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.20 ($13.02) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th.

ETR:CBK opened at €7.15 ($8.31) on Thursday. Commerzbank has a one year low of €5.50 ($6.40) and a one year high of €12.09 ($14.05). The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.21.

Commerzbank

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Private and Small-Business Customers; Corporate Clients; and Asset & Capital Recovery segments.

