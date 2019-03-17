Analysts Set Livent Corporation (LTHM) PT at $19.50

Livent Corporation (NASDAQ:LTHM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital set a $18.00 target price on shares of Livent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Nomura downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Livent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Livent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Livent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Livent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in Livent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Livent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LTHM traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,842,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,147. Livent has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $19.90.

Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.70 million.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

