Analysts Set Mesa Air Group Inc (MESA) Target Price at $16.60

Shares of Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research report on Sunday, December 9th.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Shares of MESA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.41. 353,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.91 million and a P/E ratio of 7.65.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $178.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.41 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the third quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the third quarter worth about $193,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.