Analysts Set Shaftesbury plc (SHB) Target Price at $905.11

Shaftesbury plc (LON:SHB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 907.33 ($11.86).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,028 ($13.43) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Shaftesbury from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th.

SHB traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 902.50 ($11.79). 659,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.28, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Shaftesbury has a 12-month low of GBX 812 ($10.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,028 ($13.43). The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.56.

In related news, insider Christopher P. A. Ward purchased 2,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 876 ($11.45) per share, for a total transaction of £17,896.68 ($23,385.18). Also, insider Christopher P. A. Ward sold 2,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 840 ($10.98), for a total value of £20,042.40 ($26,188.95).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

