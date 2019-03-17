Analyzing Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX) & The Competition

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ: AXNX) is one of 12,925 public companies in the “” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Axonics Modulation Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

32.0% of Axonics Modulation Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of shares of all “” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of shares of all “” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Axonics Modulation Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axonics Modulation Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00 Axonics Modulation Technologies Competitors 58957 224232 291495 11976 2.44

Axonics Modulation Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $21.48, indicating a potential downside of 4.96%. As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 24.24%. Given Axonics Modulation Technologies’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Axonics Modulation Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Axonics Modulation Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axonics Modulation Technologies N/A N/A N/A Axonics Modulation Technologies Competitors -173.37% 8.30% 2.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Axonics Modulation Technologies and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Axonics Modulation Technologies $710,000.00 -$32.48 million -4.87 Axonics Modulation Technologies Competitors $7.26 billion $564.06 million 12.39

Axonics Modulation Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Axonics Modulation Technologies. Axonics Modulation Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Axonics Modulation Technologies rivals beat Axonics Modulation Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention. The company was formerly known as American Restorative Medicine, Inc. and changed its name to Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. in August 2013. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.