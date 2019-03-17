Analyzing Monotype Imaging (TYPE) and Cicero (CICN)

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) and Cicero (OTCMKTS:CICN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Monotype Imaging and Cicero, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monotype Imaging 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cicero 0 0 0 0 N/A

Monotype Imaging currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.77%. Given Monotype Imaging’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Monotype Imaging is more favorable than Cicero.

Profitability

This table compares Monotype Imaging and Cicero’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monotype Imaging 4.89% 9.70% 6.33% Cicero -252.04% N/A -623.02%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Monotype Imaging and Cicero’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monotype Imaging $246.74 million 3.36 $12.27 million $0.78 25.85 Cicero $1.31 million 0.67 -$2.11 million N/A N/A

Monotype Imaging has higher revenue and earnings than Cicero.

Risk & Volatility

Monotype Imaging has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cicero has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Monotype Imaging pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cicero does not pay a dividend. Monotype Imaging pays out 59.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Monotype Imaging has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.6% of Monotype Imaging shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Monotype Imaging shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 89.0% of Cicero shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Monotype Imaging beats Cicero on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Monotype Imaging Company Profile

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers. In addition, the company offers screen imaging technologies; a mobile engagement platform that enables brands and advertisers to create and distribute branded content; brand engagement and social endorsement technologies through mobile and digital channels; and various tools to enhance user experiences. Further, it provides expert consultation and custom type design services; and technology support and professional services. The company provides approximately 14,000 typeface designs, and supports approximately 250 Latin and non-Latin languages. Its solutions are used in various devices, including laser printers, digital copiers, mobile phones, automotive displays, navigation devices, e-book readers, tablets, digital cameras, digital televisions, set-top boxes, consumer appliances, and Internet of things devices, as well as in various software applications and operating systems. The company serves content creators, marketers, consumer device manufacturers, and independent software vendors and developers. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Cicero Company Profile

Cicero Inc. provides business integration software solutions in the United States and Europe. The company's software enables organizations to integrate new and existing information and processes at the desktop; and addresses the need for a company's information systems to deliver enterprise-wide views of their business information processes. It offers Cicero Discovery, a configurable tool to collect activity and application performance data, and track business objects across time and multiple users, as well as measure against a defined expected business process flow; and Cicero Insight, a measurement and analytics solution that collects and presents information about quality, productivity, compliance, and revenue from frontline activity to target areas for improvement. The company also provides Cicero Automation that delivers features of the Cicero Discovery product, as well as desktop automation for enterprise contact center and back office employees; integrates applications and automates workflow; and control and adaptability at the end user desktop. In addition, it offers technical support, training, and consulting services. The company sells its products and services directly, as well as through distributors and other intermediaries who resell it to end-users. It serves financial services, insurance, telecommunications, and healthcare industries; and business process outsourcers, as well as intelligence, security, law enforcement, and other governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Level 8 Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Cicero Inc. in January 2007. Cicero Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina.

