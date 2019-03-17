Analyzing SANUWAVE Health (SNWV) and NuVasive (NUVA)

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) and NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and NuVasive’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SANUWAVE Health $740,000.00 36.99 -$5.53 million ($0.04) -4.38 NuVasive $1.10 billion 2.60 $12.47 million $2.23 24.83

NuVasive has higher revenue and earnings than SANUWAVE Health. SANUWAVE Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NuVasive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of NuVasive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

SANUWAVE Health has a beta of -1.7, meaning that its share price is 270% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NuVasive has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for SANUWAVE Health and NuVasive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SANUWAVE Health 0 0 0 0 N/A NuVasive 2 7 7 0 2.31

NuVasive has a consensus target price of $65.33, suggesting a potential upside of 17.99%. Given NuVasive’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NuVasive is more favorable than SANUWAVE Health.

Profitability

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and NuVasive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SANUWAVE Health -722.47% N/A -896.94% NuVasive 1.13% 14.60% 6.90%

Summary

NuVasive beats SANUWAVE Health on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SANUWAVE Health Company Profile

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications worldwide. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures. The company's lead product candidate is the dermaPACE device, which has completed its initial Phase III, IDE clinical trial for treating diabetic foot ulcers. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps to restore the body's normal healing processes and regeneration. The company also focuses on applying its Pulsed Acoustic Cellular Expression technology in wound healing, orthopedic, plastic/cosmetic, and cardiac conditions. It markets and sells its devices and accessories. SANUWAVE Health, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics. Its spine surgery product line offerings comprise products for the thoracolumbar and the cervical spine, which are primarily used to enable surgeons to access the spine to perform restorative and fusion procedures in a minimally-disruptive fashion. The company's biologics products include Osteocel Plus and Pro, a cellular bone matrix; Formagraft, a collagen-based synthetic bone substitute; AttraX, a synthetic bone graft material; and Propel DBM, a moldable demineralized bone matrix putty and gel. Its IOM services are used for onsite and remote monitoring of the neurological systems of patients undergoing spinal and brain-related surgeries. The company also provides implants used for interbody disc height restoration; and fixation products, including pedicle screws, rods, and plates. In addition, it offers Integrated Global Alignment platform for assessing, preserving, and restoring spinal alignment; MAGEC-early onset scoliosis, a spinal bracing and distraction system; and PRECICE, a limb lengthening system. The company sells its products to patients, surgeons, hospitals, and insurers through independent sales agents, directly-employed sales personnel, and distributors in the United States and internationally. NuVasive, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

